Stabbing suspect's vehicle crashes following pursuit in Denver, three people taken into custody

A suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning in Denver was later involved in a crash following a police pursuit.

Denver police officers were called to the area of 19th Street and Larimer Street before 4 a.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a stabbing. They found one person who was injured.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment while investigators worked to develop suspect information.

CBS

Around 10 a.m., police provided an update, saying the suspect's vehicle was pursued down Highway 76 and crashed in the 5600 block of York Street. The DPD added that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

They said the number and severity of injuries are unknown, but shared that officers took the suspect into custody. Officers also took two other people into custody at the crash scene on outstanding warrants.