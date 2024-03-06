City and Colorado nonprofit prepare for spring break in Aurora, with an eye on safety

Spring break doesn't look the same for every family. The City of Aurora and a Denver metro area nonprofit are working to make sure teens have safe spaces where they can take the week off.

"Not everyone can go to a fancy camp, it costs too much money," said Shannon Richardson, secondary violence interruption and prevention specialist at Struggle of Love Foundation. "Some parents are working two jobs, so it's kind of hard to get home to take their children somewhere."

Struggle of Love Foundation opened their second location in Aurora last year. Their locations in Denver's Montbello neighborhood and on East Colfax Avenue have become safe havens for hundreds of kids and teens.

Reducing youth violence is an ongoing effort.

"Too much idle time creates a devil's playground. We're trying to limit that and provide a space at both of our locations for them to have a safe place to come to," said Richardson. "We try to provide that space where families, mothers and dads, can trust where their kids are going."

Richardson says many teens come in looking for entrepreneurship skills. Their Aurora location has a T-shirt printing press that allows kids to print their own designs and sell them in the front of the store space all year.

During spring break, the foundation has a concession stand where teens can earn income getting work experience, whether it be preparing food or working the cash register. They also have opportunities to get paid working at the food pantry and cleaning up around the foundation.

"When they sign up and fill out an intake application, they are ecstatic that we're able to provide them jobs and opportunities where they can come and be safe away from the streets and the dangers out there," explained Richardson.

Aurora's "We Are Aurora Youth" program also gives kids a fun and safe place to hang out during school breaks.

Over spring break, teens will be able to participate in basketball, volleyball, cooking classes and E-sports for free at some rec centers.



"All of our programs are as affordable as much as possible, but we do know that's not always a luxury all families have," said Shanna Farley with Aurora Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces. "It is really important for them to have that freedom to go and explore and to have someone around."



Free admission to select Aurora rec centers will be offered to teens, who are residents of Aurora, from 12-7 p.m.

Aurora's Spring Break program will run at the locations below during the designated time frames:

- March 11-15 at Central and Moorhead recreation centers

- March 18-22 at Southeast Recreation Center

Teens must check in at the front desk and provide brief membership profile information to receive free admission.

Free meals will be provided by Aurora Public Schools in the lobbies of the recreation centers from 2:30-6 p.m.

Rec centers are on the routes for RTD's Zero Fare for Youth program.

For more information about city opportunities for Aurora teens on spring visit auroragov.org.