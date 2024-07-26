Speed limit reduced at University of Denver's campus to make it safer for students and staff

Slow zones have been added around the University of Denver's campus in an effort to boost safety for students and staff in the area.

The change comes after three students were injured in a crash in April 2024 while they were crossing East Evans Avenue. The driver was blinded by a sun glare at the time.

The University of Denver and Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure met with CBS News Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod to discuss the changes. Officials say, for starters, the speed limit has been dropped from 30 mph to 25 mph. Experts say the slower the speed of the car, the less severe the crash.

Along with slower speeds, new signage, pavement markings and rumble strips have been added. This runs from both ends of East Evans Street from University Boulevard to High Street. The goal is to slow down drivers so no more students and staff get injured in crashes.

"We have a big issue with speeding in our city," DOTI Communications Director Nancy Kuhn said. "It's resulting in more crashes in our city. We are really focused on bringing speeds down on particularly arterial roadways. These are roadways that tend to be wide in nature and multi-lanes. There is a lot of different movements happening with cars, pedestrians and people on bikes."

"Having something in place creates a safer zone for students, faculty and staff," Jon Stone, director of media relations for DU, said. "It's really paramount for us."

DU starts classes in September, but the slow zones have already been implemented, so be careful when driving around East Evans Avenue.

The work on Evans Avenue complements an ambitious plan that Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and DOTI Executive Director Amy Ford announced in June 2023 to reduce fatalities on city streets and deliver on the community's vision established in Denver Moves Everyone 2050. This is used to move everything safely, equitably and sustainably.

The effort, known as SPEED, is focusing on implementing proven tactics over the next 18 months to slow speeds on Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue, while the work on Evans Avenue is testing the effectiveness of treatments that will be seen as new for drivers in Denver.