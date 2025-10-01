Colorado sheriff claims speed cameras are just money generators, police chief in Fort Collins disagrees

As Colorado expands access to speed enforcement cameras, one sheriff is arguing that the cameras appear to be money generators for the cities that use them. Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams told CBS News Colorado he is against the use of speed cameras as punitive measures of enforcement.

"I find these speed cameras very frustrating, and so do a lot of constituents," Reams said. "I am not a supporter of speed cameras, but I can't control what municipalities do."

Reams noted his distaste for the enforcement cameras in Weld County specifically, noting their emergence in towns between Denver and Greeley.

"Typically speed cameras are used in places where it looks as if they are trying to just generate revenue from people not knowing the speed limit in a specific area," Reams said.

However, two different agencies in Northern Colorado told CBS News Colorado they believe the cameras are great assets to encouraging people to slow down, in turn possibly saving lives. Fort Collins Police Services Chief Jeff Swoboda said FCPS has expanded the city's electronic speed enforcement program in an effort to make sure zero lives are lost on city roadways.

"We take traffic safety really (seriously) here at Fort Collins Police Services," Swoboda said.

Fort Collins, located in Larimer County, is the region's largest city. Since Colorado law changed this year, allowing speed enforcement to be done by red light cameras as well, the city has started utilizing 12 different speed enforcement setups.

The 12 speed cameras are made up of red light cameras up on poles, standalone roadside boxes as well as manned vehicles that can be parked alongside the road.

"These are great supplemental ways to bring down speeds which will also ultimately save lives," Swoboda said.

In Fort Collins the cameras only issue citations to those driving 11 miles an hour or more over the speed limit. Citations start at $40 and do not come with point reductions to a license, unlike the traditional citation issued by an officer.

"We think that is very reasonable," Swoboda said.

While each municipality could and may operate differently, Swoboda said Fort Collins chooses to apply all of the money they receive from speed camera citations back toward traffic safety efforts. He said that might include everything from operating speed enforcement cameras to paying traffic staff or even installing speed bumps on roadways.

Reams argued the usage of electronic enforcement measures eliminates educational opportunities for those breaking the law and added the deputies and officers are more likely to choose an education rather than citations.



"A deputy or an officer gets a chance to come up and talk to the person and give them an educational process," Reams said. "They're only writing tickets on about a third of those contacts."

With the usage of traffic cameras to enforce laws expected to grow in commonality in the coming years, Swoboda argued the devices allow his agency to be more cost efficient.

"I think the taxpayers out there want their policing to become more efficient," Swoboda said. "If there is a technology fix that will help us in slowing down speeds -- which will ultimately save lives, I think that will be the best option," Swoboda said.