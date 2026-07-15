Go backstage for prop tour of "Spamalot," coming to Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Audiences attending the national tour of "Monty Python's Spamalot" at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts next month will see plenty of outrageous comedy on stage, but much of the magic begins behind the curtain.

The Tony Award-winning musical will make its stop at the Buell Theatre Aug. 11 through Aug. 23.

Ahead of the production's Denver run, CBS News Colorado was given an exclusive backstage tour by Rico Slominski, head of props for the national tour, who offered a behind-the-scenes look at the equipment that helps bring the beloved comedy to life.

Among the most recognizable props are the pair of coconuts used to create the iconic sound of knights riding imaginary horses, one of the signature jokes carried over from the original "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" film.

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Slominski also showcased the production's collection of swords, backpacks and lanterns, along with the show's famous stuffed cow, which is launched across the stage as part of one of the musical's many slapstick gags.

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While audiences may only catch a glimpse of the props during the performance, many have a long history. Slominski said several pieces still traveling with the production date back to the original run of Spamalot and are now more than 20 years old.

The backstage tour highlighted the care taken to preserve those longtime pieces while ensuring they remain ready for eight performances a week as the national tour continues across the country.

Monty Python's Spamalot will be performed at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from Aug. 11 through Aug. 23 and tickets are already on sale. Tickets can be purchased at denvercenter.org.

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