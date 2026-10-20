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Firefighters in south Denver metro area extinguish fire at Ranch View Middle School

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Firefighters in the south Denver metro area quickly extinguished a fire at Ranch View Middle School on Tuesday.

Around 1:05 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue said it was responding to a fire at 1731 W. Wildcat Reserve Pkwy. A little over 20 minutes later, the fire department announced the flames were under control.

ranch-view-middle-school-fire-1-smfr.jpg
South Metro Fire Rescue

Everyone in the building was evacuated safely. SMFR said no injuries were reported.

There were some issues with ventilating the area, and the fire department said it is working on a plan to remove the smoke from the building.

The SMFR Fire Marshal's Office says an electrical malfunction in a light fixture in an unoccupied classroom caused the fire.

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