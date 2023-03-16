South Adams County Fire reports driver injured after slamming into brick building early morning

The South Adams County Fire says a driver received minor injuries after slamming into a brick building early Thursday morning.

Firefighters say at approximately 2:43 a.m. SACFD responded to a car vs. infrastructure report at 60th and Forest Dr. Firemen say the building was unoccupied and the driver received minor injuries in the crash.

Busy night for our crews. At approx 2:43am SACFD responded to car vs structure at 60th and Forest Dr. Building was unoccupied and driver had minor injuries. Additionally, we responded to multiple power pole fires, several areas though out the city had power outages.

Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/S1ORyV7YG9 — South Adams Fire (@SACFD200) March 16, 2023

SACFD says it also responded to multiple power pole fires, several areas though out the city had power outages and encouraged residents to be safe.