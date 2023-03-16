Watch CBS News
South Adams County Fire reports driver injured after slamming into brick building early morning

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The South Adams County Fire says a driver received minor injuries after slamming into a brick building early Thursday morning. 

Firefighters say at approximately 2:43 a.m. SACFD responded to a car vs. infrastructure report at 60th and Forest Dr. Firemen say the building was unoccupied and the driver received minor injuries in the crash. 

SACFD says it also responded to multiple power pole fires, several areas though out the city had power outages and encouraged residents to be safe.   

First published on March 16, 2023 / 4:13 PM

