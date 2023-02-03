"Soul on the Snow" celebrating 50 years of being Black on the slopes

Winter sports are something near and dear to many Colorado natives. However, for these three generations of skiers, being Black on the slopes has held major significance and impact in their lives.

"Gee, I can come somewhere where there are lots of other people who look like me on the mountain and I feel comfortable," said the co-found of the National Brotherhood of Skiers Ben Finley.

Finley is 84 years old and just retired his skis last year.

He and co-founder Arthur Clay say they were not intentional in creating this movement 50 years ago. All they wanted was to get together with other Black people on the slopes.

"Having the National Brotherhood of Skiers is one of the good things we brought to this sport and this industry," says Finley.

Finley says at first some were hesitant to join NBS, because winter sports were unfamiliar to many. But, as time went on more and more people joined in on the movement.

"NBS is a place where brothers and sisters can come together, have some fun, and enjoy the world in a different fashion."

Meanwhile, Keystone Ski Resort instructor Sondra Scott got her chance on the slopes at a very early age.

"I started skiing when I was five years old," recalls Scott.

"I would put on my long underwear in bed the night before. My dad had us doing wall sits to build up our legs, and I would sleep in my long underwear so I could get up in the morning and be ready to go!"

Sondra said she loved skiing so much, she decided to start teaching others. But being a Black instructor still came with its tests.

"Well, you know I have gotten 'the looks'," says Scott. "One situation happened when I was teaching one of my kids and he asked 'Why are you brown?'"

As Black and brown people prepare to hit the slopes for a 50-year celebration of the National Brotherhood of Skiers, those who first started this summit remind us of the significance of this community for the next generation.

"Anytime you can take a person of color or any sort and introduce them to something totally foreign to them and they stick with it, you have changed their lives," says Finley.

Something 30-year-old Phillip Scott can attest to. His mom Sondra involved him in skiing at an early age.

"It definitely changed my life a lot so I definitely had to come back as soon as I could," said Phillip.

Phillip and his mom are now working to teach the next generation of Black and brown kids how to ski. They hope to gather a group of 40 kids and provide free transportation, gear and ski instruction for 4 weeks.

"You don't feel like you have to be somebody else or be worried about somebody saying something to you. You get to be completely free and have a good time."

To learn more about the National Brotherhood of skiers click here.