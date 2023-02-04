Some residents at Cedar Run Apartments still unable to get belongings

For nearly two months former residents and current residents of the Cedar Run Apartments on S. Oneida Street, have struggled after a fire led to asbestos contamination that ran people out of their homes.

Residents like disabled army veteran, Shayne DeJournett, have not been allowed into their unit.

"People were robbing the burnt down apartment next door where I used to live, my apartment got looted," DeJournett said.

He says he is afraid during the time he has not been allowed into his unit, people have been destroying his apartment.

The apartment complex has not given him a clear response on when he can get his stuff. He says he might not ever get his things back.

"They said because the asbestos damage in my apartment is too high, but my neighbors on one side and across the way they were allowed to get their stuff," DeJournett said.

About a month ago, some residents were scheduled to get their things, but Shayne was not one of them.

He is not the only one dealing with this, several other residents can also relate.

"All my belongings are up there, I don't have any clothes, I don't have any furniture," DeJournett said.

He is now in a new apartment in the same building after being homeless for a couple of weeks, but deals with lingering issues like no power and constantly having the heat and even water turned off.

For months, CBS News Colorado made several attempts to try to get an answer from property managers, district managers and staff, but still no response.

Friday afternoon, their apartment consultant reached out and said they are willing to answer some questions, but have yet to receive a response.

Residents feel like they have been left in the dark with little to no proper communication from staff when confronted.

"It makes me cry... It is terrible. I have to start completely over," DeJournett added.

Some residents have shared they were still asked to pay partial rent for the month of December, though it is legal, they believe this is an injustice.