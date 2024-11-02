Watch CBS News
Some offenders in Colorado clear up past on Warrant Clearance Day

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Those who have an active warrant in the Denver metro area or Pueblo County had the chance to clear up their past without arrest. Warrant clearance events happened on Saturday for people with arrest warrants in Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Gilpin, Jefferson and Pueblo counties.

A warrant clearance event in Denver CBS

No appointment was necessary. Court officials, probation officers, public defenders and district attorneys were available to help people clear eligible warrants issues in that district. They also helped resolve cases or set a new court date, get back on track with probation completion and connect with community resources. 

"We've been so lucky in Denver because we have such a collaborative attitude among our courts, our public defenders, pretrial service, DA, and city public defenders and everyone has worked really hard together and you can see it here," said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. 

Services were also offered for those needing help to get back on track to completing probation.  CBS

According to the Colorado Judicial Branch, eligible offenses for warrant clearance differ by district. The events excluded people who have been charged or convicted of an offense under the Victim Rights Act, such as assault, child abuse, unlawful sexual contact or domestic violence.   

The districts plan to offer another warrant clearance day in the spring. 

