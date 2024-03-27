Solid spring training doesn't change low expectations for Colorado Rockies from oddsmakers

On Thursday, the Colorado Rockies open the 2024 season on the road against the defending National League champions, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rockies will be trying to improve on last year's dismal campaign which saw the team win a record-low of 59 games.

Spring training results are rarely a predictor of success in the upcoming season but the Rockies are coming out of their Cactus League campaign with some encouraging signs.

Bud Black's squad had the second-best record in Cactus League play behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Staff ace Kyle Freeland had a solid spring going 2-0 with an ERA of .237. Freeland also struck out 16 batters in 19 innings of work.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 16: Kyle Freeland #21 of the Colorado Rockies throws a bullpen at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 16, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. / Getty Images

Offensively, Charlie Blackmon, Elias Diaz, Ryan McMahon, and Brendan Rodgers had batting averages over .300 while 2019 first round draft pick Michael Toglia authored an impressive spring campaign by hitting .286 while slugging five home runs.

Still, oddsmakers don't have high hopes for the Rockies.

According to BetMGM, their odds to win the World Series (+50000) which is tied for worst in the majors with the Oakland A's and Chicago White Sox and their over/under for wins is set at 60.5.