Social Security recipients must update their online accounts. Here's what to know.

If you recently got an email from the Social Security Administration, don't ignore it. Millions of people who created an online my Social Security account before September 18, 2021, will soon have to switch to a Login.gov account to be able to continue to access their information, according to the agency.

All users will soon need to have either a Login.gov or ID.me account to access their Social Security account and other online services, SSA said. More than 5 million account holders have already made the transition, part of an effort to simplify the process of signing in securely to access online services.

As of June, roughly 46 million out of the 86 million people with a my Social Security account will need to shift to a Login.gov account to continue access to their online services, SSA said.

"We have not set a final deadline for legacy accounts to transition to Login.gov accounts," an agency spokesperson said.

The Social Security Administration hopes the new approach will help address lengthy wait times for callers to its 800 number, which in April averaged about 24 minutes, down from 42 minutes in November, according to the agency.

The "my Social Security" accounts are free and offer personalized tools regardless of whether they are receiving benefits. The service lets users apply for and manage benefits, as well as enable them to estimate future benefits and request replacement Social Security cards.

Social Security Commissioner Martin O'Malley touted the upgrade as "a safe and secure way for people to do business with" his agency. "We're excited to transition to Login.gov to access our online services, streamlining the process and ease of use for the public across agencies."

The agency encouraged my Social Security account holders to sign in, at which point they'll be given an option to transition to Login.gov. Once their account is linked, a confirmation screen will appear, and they can access to their personal Social Security services or other tools.

Existing Login.gov or ID.me account holders do not need to create a new account or take any other action, according to the agency.