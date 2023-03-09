Social Security Administration employee pleads guilty to fraud and money laundering

A man has pleaded guilty on Wednesday for his role in wire fraud, social security fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

Beginning around August 2019 to September 2021 Justin Skiff, age 36, of Castle Pines, used his position as a claims specialist with the Social Security Administration to fraudulently obtain money, according to the plea agreement.

The plea agreement says, Skiff used his knowledge and access to establish Social Security Numbers for ten fictitious children.

He then established fictitious records of entitlements for surviving child benefits, which he connected to the record of a real deceased individual whose children would receive benefits.

The benefits were deposited into a bank account accessible to the defendant through debit cards he directed to be mailed to a P.O. Box he had access to.

Skiff withdrew money and made purchases from this account from October 2019 through September 2021 for a total amount of $324,201.44.

Skiff will be sentenced on June 6, 2023. Wire fraud carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Social Security fraud carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Money laundering carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.

Judge Daniel D. Domenico presided over the change of plea hearing on March 8, 2023, as the case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonia J. Dave.

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General.