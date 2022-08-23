People around the world are posting dancing videos to show solidarity with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Finnish leader responds to partying criticism Finnish prime minister takes drug test after criticism over leaked partying videos 01:45

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has defended herself after a video of her and some friends dancing went viral. The leaked video caused a stir for some – but many are showing their support for Marin, by sharing videos of themselves similarly dancing with the hashtag #SolidaritywithSanna.

The popular "Very Finnish Problems" Instagram page shared a compilation video of women in Finland dancing to support the prime minister after the controversy.

But it's not just in Finland – and it's not just women. People around the world have posted dancing videos on social media– and some are high-profile figures.

European Parliament Member Tilly Metz shared a video of herself dancing to loud music at what appeared to be a club. "If you have a problem that a female politician is dancing with friends during her week-end, then YOU have a problem, not this politician," she wrote on Twitter. "We should even dance more, independently gender or age.= better working afterwards. #RightToDisconnect #RightToDance #solidaritywithsanna."

If you have a problem that a female politician is dancing with friends during her week-end, then YOU have a problem, not this politician. We should even dance more, independently gender or age.💃🕺= better working afterwards. #RightToDisconnect #RightToDance #solidaritywithsanna pic.twitter.com/haekCFzqhL — Tilly Metz MEP (@MetzTilly) August 22, 2022

"Dancing is healing. Keep dancing," tweeted Dr. Carolina Brum, a researcher for Apple who is in Quebec, Canada.

"Not only women supports @MarinSanna. Men are worst dancers but we support her too," tweeted a man from the Netherlands.

Marin, who is 36 years old and has served as the prime minister of Finland since 2019, has received criticism for her "partying" in the past, and has been photographed at music festivals often, BBC News reports.

"The world would be a better place if we all danced a little more!" tweeted one of the many Twitter users who used the #SolidaritywithSanna hashtag.

At 34, Marin became the world's youngest prime minister and has been named "the coolest prime minister in the world" by German news outlet Bild, according to BBC News.

After the video of Marin went viral last week, opposition party politician Riikka Pura called for Marin to do a drug test, BBC reports.

Marin said she has taken a drug test, calling the demand for one "unjust." "I did nothing illegal," she said at a news conference in Helsinki.

Other social media users are showing support for Marin by sharing videos of other world leaders dancing – including former British Prime Ministers Teresa May and Boris Johnson and former U.S. President Donald Trump.