Soaring diesel prices create major budget challenge for one Colorado school district

Record-high diesel prices are creating a costly challenge for one of Colorado's largest school districts, forcing transportation leaders to closely monitor expenses while trying to avoid impacts to students.

At Cherry Creek Schools, more than 300 buses travel 252 routes each school day, transporting roughly 24,000 students across the district. Those miles add up quickly, and so does the cost of fuel.

"We drove 2.6 million miles last year in field trips and activity trips and obviously to and from school," said Mark Ingram, the district's director of transportation.

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The district primarily relies on diesel-powered buses and, like drivers across Colorado, is feeling the effects of rising fuel costs. According to AAA, Colorado's average diesel price recently climbed above $6 a gallon, setting a new state record.

While Cherry Creek Schools purchases fuel through a contract and pays less than retail prices, Ingram said the district is still seeing a significant increase in costs. The district is currently paying about $5.31 per gallon for diesel, roughly double what it paid a year ago. That increase is expected to blow a sizable hole in the transportation budget.

"We're forecasted to spend about $500,000 more than we had planned for. Last year we spent $1.2 million on fuel. This year we're forecasted to spend anywhere between $2-2.3 million and we budgeted $1.5 million," Ingram said.

Cherry Creek Schools Director of Transportation Mark Ingram CBS

"It's just really something you can't control," he added. "You have to navigate it so it doesn't adversely affect your students and people we transport each day."

Ingram said district officials have discussed several potential ways to offset costs, including consolidating some routes and scaling back certain activity trips. However, he said no major changes are currently planned.

"All things will be considered if the prices continue to be that big of an issue for us," he said.

The district is also looking for long-term solutions. In the coming weeks, six new electric buses are expected to join the fleet and serve five routes. Ingram said district leaders hope the new e-buses will help reduce some fuel expenses.

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"For us, it's kind of uncharted territory, but we do anticipate seeing fuel savings on those five routes that'll be running," Ingram said.

For now, Cherry Creek Schools officials say their priority is maintaining reliable transportation service for students despite the rising cost of getting them to and from school each day.

The district is currently looking to hire more bus drivers. Learn more at cherrycreekschools.org.