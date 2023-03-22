Colorado weather: Very active snowstorm coming to the mountains

A very active weather Wednesday is coming for Colorado. Snow will really ramp up in the high country overnight and stick around through most of Wednesday before tapering in the late evening.

We have numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place through midnight on Wednesday. Our southern San Juan Mountains will possibly end up with up to 3 feet of snow by the time this starts to wrap up.

We also have extreme avalanche danger. Avalanche warnings blanket most of our mountain areas. Please avoid backcountry and ungroomed areas right now. It is simply too dangerous and unstable.

Travel through the high country will be tough at times tomorrow, especially early in the day. Not only are we expecting heavy snow but we are also looking at very intense wind. This will create low visibility.

The wind will be an issue statewide. The southeastern plains will be worried about fire danger on Wednesday. Red Flag Warnings will be in place all day thanks to the warm temperatures and strong winds with dry conditions. The complete opposite of the southwestern side of Colorado.

There will also be a High Wind Warning from the San Luis Valley to the southeastern plains. Gusts up to 80 mph are possible.

We will still see some snow in the mountains on Thursday, but not nearly as intense as Wednesday. Thursday will also bring some calmer wind and it will overall be a nice day for the Front Range.