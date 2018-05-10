Lauren Whitney CBS4

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lauren Whitney loves the challenge of tracking Colorado's unique weather patterns and rapidly changing conditions. Lauren joined the CBS4 This Morning team in 2011 and moved to the evening newscasts in 2016. Before her start in Denver, Lauren was the morning weather anchor in Grand Junction at KKCO-TV (NBC).

Lauren is originally from Minnesota and grew up in Phoenix, the city she calls home. She has a B.A. degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University, where she minored in Political Science. She also holds a B.S. degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Broadcast and Operational Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Lauren is an avid sports fan and had a unique first job with the Arizona Diamondbacks as the "Game Host," roving through the stands and announcing contests on the Jumbotron at Chase Field in Phoenix. Now she's a diehard Rockies supporter and has a lot of purple in her wardrobe.

Covering two Super Bowls for CBS has one of Lauren's career highlights. The weather was a story for the 2014 Broncos vs. Seahawks "cold weather" Super Bowl, with a major snowstorm narrowly missing the game in East Rutherford, NJ, but stranding thousands of fans the next day. Two years later, in San Francisco, it was perfect weather when the Broncos beat the Panthers in Super Bowl 50. "Experiences of a lifetime" is how Lauren describes being on the CBS4 Super Bowl broadcast teams.

Being a part of the community she lives in is very important to Lauren. She is a volunteer with the Junior League of Denver -- whose focus is to improve literacy rates in the Denver metro area -- and enjoys emceeing events for nonprofit organizations, such as the Denver Health Foundation and others.

When she's not forecasting the weather, Lauren can be found on family outings with her husband and daughter, reading, or planning some sort of over-the-top themed party.

Just The Facts