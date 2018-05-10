Lauren Whitney
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lauren Whitney loves the challenge of tracking Colorado's unique weather patterns and rapidly changing conditions. Lauren joined the CBS4 This Morning team in 2011 and moved to the evening newscasts in 2016. Before her start in Denver, Lauren was the morning weather anchor in Grand Junction at KKCO-TV (NBC).
Lauren is originally from Minnesota and grew up in Phoenix, the city she calls home. She has a B.A. degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University, where she minored in Political Science. She also holds a B.S. degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Broadcast and Operational Meteorology from Mississippi State University.
Lauren is an avid sports fan and had a unique first job with the Arizona Diamondbacks as the "Game Host," roving through the stands and announcing contests on the Jumbotron at Chase Field in Phoenix. Now she's a diehard Rockies supporter and has a lot of purple in her wardrobe.
Covering two Super Bowls for CBS has one of Lauren's career highlights. The weather was a story for the 2014 Broncos vs. Seahawks "cold weather" Super Bowl, with a major snowstorm narrowly missing the game in East Rutherford, NJ, but stranding thousands of fans the next day. Two years later, in San Francisco, it was perfect weather when the Broncos beat the Panthers in Super Bowl 50. "Experiences of a lifetime" is how Lauren describes being on the CBS4 Super Bowl broadcast teams.
Being a part of the community she lives in is very important to Lauren. She is a volunteer with the Junior League of Denver -- whose focus is to improve literacy rates in the Denver metro area -- and enjoys emceeing events for nonprofit organizations, such as the Denver Health Foundation and others.
When she's not forecasting the weather, Lauren can be found on family outings with her husband and daughter, reading, or planning some sort of over-the-top themed party.
Just The Facts
- Year hired: 2011
- First TV appearance: Fox Sports Arizona in college, previewing an Arizona State vs. Oregon football game
- Other possible career: Hallmark card designer
- Dream job: To play with puppies every day
- Secret desire: Again, the puppies
- Favorite word: Yes
- Least favorite word: No
- Favorite sounds: The very quiet when it snows, the sound of rain on my windows, and all of my loved ones laughing together.
- What one word best describes CBS4: Fantastic!
- Most memorable interview: Meatloaf. I asked him one question and he talked for 10 minutes. You don't interrupt Meatloaf.
- Hidden talent: If eating a whole bag of Sour Patch Kids is considered a talent, then I'm at a professional level.
- Favorite quote: "All the colors I am inside have not been invented yet." -Shel Silverstein.
- Favorite food: Mac and Cheese; so good. There aren't many things better than homemade mac and cheese. And my grandma's cookies. I have the recipe memorized.
- Favorite musician: Changes with my mood, the weather, and the season.
- Interesting fact: I'm 5-foot-11. When meeting me for the first time, people are often surprised that I'm a tall person.
- Hobbies: I'm pretty crafty (I'm on a first-name basis with the staff at my favorite craft store); getting lost in a good book; making friends try recipes I'm testing; napping on cloudy days; going to movies.
- Least favorite household chore: Folding laundry. Who needs matching socks?
- What's on your playlist? Mostly country music. I like to listen to other people's playlists to discover new tunes.
- What keeps you in Colorado? Colorado sunrises. And the wide array of local beers.
- Who would play you in a movie? Meryl Streep or Hugh Jackman. I've heard they're pretty good.
- Role model: Overnight nurses. Anytime I'm tired, I think of what they do every night. It's pretty incredible.
- Alma Mater: Arizona State University - Go Devils! Mississippi State.
- Favorite sports teams: Broncos! All of Colorado's teams. The Arizona Diamondbacks. And of course, my Arizona State Sun Devils.
- Star sign: Capricorn, I'm a pretty accurate description of my sign. Don't mess with me!
- Hometown: I was born in the chill of St. Cloud, Minnesota, raised in the heat of Phoenix, Arizona.
- Number of pets: None, I make friends with all the dogs in my neighborhood.
- Number of siblings: Just me!
