Colorado Weather: Snowpacked roads statewide, flurries continue in chilly Denver metro area

Extremely cold temperature readings are coming in and snow is continuing to fall on Colorado's Front Range on this First Alert Weather Day.

It was mostly light and fluffy flakes at daybreak on Wednesday in the Denver metro area. But that was on top of already icy roads, and the driving conditions are dangerous. Roads in the mountains are also a concern, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, which described the conditions as "treacherous."

#CDOT #News: Treacherous mountain driving conditions & front range impacts expected with storm starting tonight 2/21 thru Thursday (2/23). Drivers are urged to check the forecast & https://t.co/8RiXpPYo1P Planner app before traveling.

📰https://t.co/GcRANznZQf#WinterWise #cowx pic.twitter.com/ee1CFfV5hT — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 22, 2023

Temperatures were in the single digits or the low teens on Colorado's Front Range in the morning.

"And with about a 5 to 15 mph wind, that makes the wind chill factor feel like it's below zero," said First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera.

Aguilera says there will be a little break from the snow in the late part of the morning into the noon hour in Denver. Then there will be a more snow coming in from the southwest in the afternoon.

RELATED: Most schools in northern Colorado cancel classes on Wednesday due to winter storm

Snow totals with this winter storm are expected to be as follows: 2 to 4 inches in the western parts of the Denver metro area, 3 to 7 inches in the Estes Park and Fort Collins areas of northern Colorado, 1 to 3 inches in downtown Denver, at Denver International Airport and in other areas to the south and east of Denver. The foothills west of Denver up into Idaho Springs will see more varying totals, with 2 to 7 inches possible.

CBS

Over a foot of snow is expected for many mountain areas in western Colorado.

The high temperature in Denver is expected to be around 16 degrees on Wednesday and the overnight low will be -4. It won't be much warmer on Thursday -- the high will be 20 and the low will be 6.