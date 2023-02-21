Some Colorado schools cancel classes on Wednesday due to winter storm

At least two school districts in Colorado decided on Tuesday afternoon to declare Wednesday a snow day.

Poudre School District and Thompson School District schools in northern Colorado won't have classes on Wednesday due to "inclement weather."

PSD schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, due to predicted inclement weather and road conditions. This is NOT a remote learning day. AlphaBEST before- and after-school care is closed too.



Please check your email or https://t.co/XHjF5qE6X0 for more information. pic.twitter.com/T7c3feBNYa — Poudre School District (@PoudreSchools) February 21, 2023

Due to inclement weather that is forecast to begin late tonight & extend into the daytime hours, TSD schools and district offices will be CLOSED tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22. pic.twitter.com/1o8r8hAD89 — Thompson School Dist (@ThompsonR2J) February 21, 2023

A winter storm set to arrive Tuesday night will bring much colder temperatures along with a considerable amount of snow for parts of the state. That includes Larimer County, where Poudre and Thompson school districts are located. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for 4 to 8 inches of snow by the end of the day on Wednesday.



