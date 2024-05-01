Watch CBS News
What is "high albedo," and how does it factor into the rapidly melting snowpack in Colorado's mountains?

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Snowpack rapidly melting in portions of Colorado
Snowpack rapidly melting in portions of Colorado 02:24

Colorado's snowpack is rapidly melting across the southern portion of the state. About two-and-a-half weeks ago, every river basin had an above average snowpack. The snowpack statewide was at 108%, leaving us thinking nothing can go wrong. 

Well, a lack of storms and above average temperatures across southern Colorado have led to a very quick melt. 

Maintaining the snowpack later in the season is essential. An early melt can lead to a few issues. 

Snow has a "high albedo," meaning it reflects a lot of sunlight back into space. When there is no snow, the sunlight is absorbed by the ground. The ground heats the air around it, which causes the ground to dry out and even more melting of any nearby snow occurs.

A view of the snow on the Indian Peaks in Colorado on Wednesday morning CBS

The other issue is once the snow disappears, there is no more melting water to feed rivers, streams and lakes -- which causes water levels to plummet. 

There's still a good chance for more snow in Colorado's high country this month. May tends to be one of the wettest months in Colorado, so the southern mountains could still see a boost to the snowpack in upcoming weeks.

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 3:27 PM MDT

