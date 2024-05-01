What is "high albedo," and how does it factor into the rapidly melting snowpack in Colorado's mountains?

Colorado's snowpack is rapidly melting across the southern portion of the state. About two-and-a-half weeks ago, every river basin had an above average snowpack. The snowpack statewide was at 108%, leaving us thinking nothing can go wrong.

Well, a lack of storms and above average temperatures across southern Colorado have led to a very quick melt.

Maintaining the snowpack later in the season is essential. An early melt can lead to a few issues.

Snow has a "high albedo," meaning it reflects a lot of sunlight back into space. When there is no snow, the sunlight is absorbed by the ground. The ground heats the air around it, which causes the ground to dry out and even more melting of any nearby snow occurs.

A view of the snow on the Indian Peaks in Colorado on Wednesday morning

The other issue is once the snow disappears, there is no more melting water to feed rivers, streams and lakes -- which causes water levels to plummet.

There's still a good chance for more snow in Colorado's high country this month. May tends to be one of the wettest months in Colorado, so the southern mountains could still see a boost to the snowpack in upcoming weeks.