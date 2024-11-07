Snow will slam parts of Colorado through Saturday

Light snow into Denver Thursday before another blast of snow on the way for Colorado

Light snow into Denver Thursday before another blast of snow on the way for Colorado

Light snow into Denver Thursday before another blast of snow on the way for Colorado

Steady snow is creating slick driving conditions in the Denver area. And there's more snow on the way.

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert says a low-pressure system is stuck over Southern Colorado and Oklahoma, delivering the most snow Colorado has seen this season, "This is all part of the same storm system."

CBS News Colorado

Denverites will see 1 to 3 more inches of snow on Thursday.

"We are looking at some nice snowfall," Lehnert says.

There will be a brief break on Thursday afternoon. There are Winter Storm Watches and Warnings in southeastern Colorado.

People in Douglas and Arapahoe Counties will see heavier snowfall.

"We're going to get another punch from this same system tomorrow," Lehnert says.

Southern Colorado will see the most snow from this storm. Lehnert says Trinidad is predicted to see 20 inches. In Denver, some parts could pick up an additional 10 inches of snow by Saturday morning with the southern part of the city most impacted.

Some ski resorts had been struggling to open because of warm temperatures and the lack of snow before this storm. Now Eldora opens Thursday. Copper Mountain, Breckenridge, and Winter Park will open tomorrow. Loveland is scheduled to open on Saturday.

Wolf Creek ski area was the first Colorado ski resort to open. Wolf Creek Ski Resort