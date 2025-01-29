A foot of snow in parts of southern Colorado as winter storm arrives

Another warm and sunny day across Colorado before snow chances arrive in Denver overnight

Another warm and sunny day across Colorado before snow chances arrive in Denver overnight

Another warm and sunny day across Colorado before snow chances arrive in Denver overnight

It will be another quiet day for the Denver metro area. It will be sunny Wednesday morning with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Daytime highs along the I-25 corridor will be in the mid-40s. A cutoff low will be pushing into the southern Rockies Wednesday into Thursday. Our First Alert Weather team has posted a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday as the next snowstorm is set to bring heavy snow to southern Colorado.

CBS

The Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the San Juans are under a Winter Weather Advisory for up to 12 inches of snow.

CBS

The cutoff low will gradually move north and east and as it does a band of heavier snow will develop. Where that band moves will be the key in how much snow the Denver metro area will pick up.

These bands are hard to pinpoint as they are only a few miles wide and result in a very sharp snow gradient. Look below for example, 8.7 miles is the difference of <1" of snow and 9". As of now I'm favoring this band stay further east across the Palmer Divide to Sterling with maybe an inch or two in Denver. A slight shift will allow it to push towards Denver & bring a few inches for the AM commute.

CBS

The storm system is not very cold and does not have a ton of moisture associated with it, but, does have the potential to deliver a few inches over the Denver metro area and Front Range so you many see some wet roads for the Thursday morning commute, especially south along the Palmer Divide. At this time, the highest probabilities for accumulating snow are over the Palmer Divide, southern and eastern portions of the metro Denver, and the plains east through Limon with 2-8 inches of accumulation possible.

CBS

Conditions will improve Friday, with daytime highs warming up into the 50s. By the weekend temperatures will be well above normal close to 60 degrees.