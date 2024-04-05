Be ready for snow, damaging wind gusts and fire danger across Colorado

An active next 48 hours of weather is headed towards Colorado and the Denver metro area. Accumulating snow for some, damaging wind for others, all on top of critical fire weather across the Eastern Plains. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to high fire danger across.

Let us start off with the critical fire weather across the Plains:

Red Flag Warnings have been issues across the Eastern Plains through 9PM.

Red flag warnings have been issued across the Plains through 9PM tonight. A warm, mild downsloping wind will bring gusty winds and very dry air to lower elevations. It is important to use common sense and avoid any potential fire-starting activities.

Winds arrive Saturday afternoon (~12-3PM), and will continue to increase through Sunday morning:

Winds will gust up to 100MPH along the Front Range.

There is potential for gusts up to 70 MPH across the Metro and Plains. The Foothills will see a few pockets of gusts between 75-100MPH, mainly along the HWY 93 corridor.

High wind watches (darker yellow/orange) and warnings have been issued from 12PM Saturday to 12 PM Sunday:

High wind watches and warnings have been issued through Sunday.

We are also watching heavy bursts of snow across the High Country tonight:

Accumulating snow expected across the High Country.

A very general 6-12" is expected along the Continental Divide, 5-10" for the San Juans and 4-10" along the Front Range Mountains. Wind gusts up to 85 MPH are expected, making travel difficult to impossible at times.

