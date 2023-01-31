With more snow, cold, some wildlife migrate to lower elevations

With another winter storm set to arrive in Colorado's mountains, wildlife typically move into lower elevations where the living conditions are more favorable for survival. Those areas have less snow coverage which makes it easier for wildlife to get to vegetation.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they have begun to see those impacts in Routt County. With another round of snow expected, CPW expects that to continue and said that "deep snow has made it difficult for wildlife to access vegetation, leading to starvation and in some cases death."

"Seeing animals in poor body condition or starving is hard," said Wildlife Officer Kyle Bond in a statement. "We know people mean well when they try to help. Unfortunately, that desire to help can be more harmful. It is hard to sit back and watch, but the reality is this is nature. Sometimes we have to let nature take its course."

CPW said that even though food may be scarce, it is important to remember to never feed wildlife. Feeding wildlife can also attract predators and increase the spread of diseases.

"While feeding wildlife is harmful, there are other actions you can take to help wildlife survive during this critical time," said Bond in a statement.