Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?

Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along the front range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. A total of 69 wildfires are burning today in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Colorado's Health Department has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for today in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in Summit.