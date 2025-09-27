Volunteers install free smoke alarms in a Colorado mobile home community

October is Fire Prevention Month, and volunteers with the Rotary Club, the American Red Cross and Thornton Fire Department spent their day on Saturday making sure residents were ready.



"Fire and smoke damage and unfortunately, deaths are a major problem in mobile home communities across the country," said Vern Hansen with the Rotary Club of Northglenn Thornton.

That's why teams of volunteers were at the Redwood Estates Manufactured Homes community. They were installing new smoke alarms in homes in the area. And while something like this may cost a lot in a different situation; these were totally free. Thanks to the Red Cross, Thornton Fire and the Rotary Club.

"Well, we're installing here today are the 10-year seal lithium batteries so that they should never, for the next 10 years, have to worry about the battery having to be replaced," said Hansen.

It's an annual program organized by the Rotary Club. On Saturday, teams scoured the neighborhood installing the devices and educating people about the dangers of not only a house fire, but also wildland fire.

Officials from Thornton Fire Department say having a working smoke alarm is the best tool you can have in your home to keep your family safe.

"They're the first detection of a fire. And that's what warns people to get out and escape. Or evacuate their home," said Sabrina Iacovetta the Community Safety and Information Officer with Thornton Fire. "Always make sure that you do have working smoke alarms, you have a CO alarm ... and cover evacuation plans within your family."

They also want to remind Coloradans to test smoke alarms every month, and if yours is more than 10 years old, it's time to replace it.

"If you have a question, I would say call your local fire department," said Hansen.