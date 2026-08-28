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Small plane flips over at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Colorado

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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A small plane flipped over at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield on Friday. According to North Metro Fire Rescue, crews rushed to the airport about 10:30 a.m. after the single-engine Citabria aircraft left the runway. 

When crews arrived, they said they didn't see any smoke or flames, just the plane on its top. 

rmma-flipped-plane-1-north-metro-fire-rescue.jpg
A small plane flipped over at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield. North Metro Fire Rescue

Two people were on board and were able to get out of the plane without help. One person was rushed to the hospital with non-critical injuries. 

RMMA said the aircraft overturned near Taxiway Echo while departing on Runway 30R. 

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