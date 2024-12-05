Skier seriously injured in Colorado avalanche

Grand County Search and Rescue shared pictures of a rescue they performed earlier this week, a skier caught in an avalanche in Berthoud Pass.

Rescue crew saves skier trapped by avalanche in Berthoud Pass. CBS

Crews were able to locate the skier, who suffered serious injuries, using GPS from their phone.

We've seen some considerable snowfall over the past month in the high country. While it makes for a great opportunity to have some fun, it could also create a dangerous situation, especially if you're skiing.

Grand County Search and Rescue

Officials say it's vital to have the correct gear and check the avalanche forecast before heading out.