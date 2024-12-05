Watch CBS News
Skier seriously injured in Colorado avalanche

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Grand County Search and Rescue shared pictures of a rescue they performed earlier this week, a skier caught in an avalanche in Berthoud Pass.

berthoud-pass-avalanche-6.jpg
Rescue crew saves skier trapped by avalanche in Berthoud Pass. CBS

Crews were able to locate the skier, who suffered serious injuries, using GPS from their phone.

We've seen some considerable snowfall over the past month in the high country. While it makes for a great opportunity to have some fun, it could also create a dangerous situation, especially if you're skiing.

berthoud-pass-avalanche-4.jpg
Grand County Search and Rescue

Officials say it's vital to have the correct gear and check the avalanche forecast before heading out.

Logan Smith

Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor at CBS Colorado in Denver with more than 30 years of journalism experience in digital, television and print media.

