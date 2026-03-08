Skier killed in avalanche in Colorado's Boss Basin, first ski death of the season

Early Sunday morning, Colorado rescue crews found the body of a missing skier who was killed in a recent avalanche.

The skier was reported missing in the Boss Basin area in the upper portion of Resolution Creek on March 7.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Summit County Rescue Group, Vail Mountain Rescue and the Summit and Eagle County Sheriff's Offices began searching the area and discovered the site of the avalanche. They noticed that nearby ski and snowmobile tracks led up to where it occurred.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says Flight for Life helped with the search. They found the body of the missing skier in the avalanche debris on Sunday, around sunrise.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

CAIC staff said the avalanche started near the treeline on a northeast-facing slope and was about two feet deep. The slope angles ranged from 33 to 36 degrees.

According to CAIC data, this is the first person killed in an avalanche during the 2025-2026 ski season.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Avalanche danger in some parts of the high country is considerable, particularly on north- and east-facing slopes and on large open slopes just below ridgelines.

The CAIC Forecast for Sunday says: