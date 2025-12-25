Watch CBS News
Local News

Skier dies after collision with tree at Colorado's Aspen Mountain Ski Resort

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A skier died after a collision with a tree on Aspen Mountain. According to the ski resort, the skier died on Dec. 19.

Officials with Aspen One said the skier was wearing a helmet and was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital. 

aspen-snowmass.jpg
Aspen Snowmass Aspen Snowmass

Aspen One released this statement, "Our deepest condolences are with the guest's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We are truly sorry for their loss. We'd also like to thank to our highly trained Ski Patrol for their swift and professional response."

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue