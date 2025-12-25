Skier dies after collision with tree at Colorado's Aspen Mountain Ski Resort

A skier died after a collision with a tree on Aspen Mountain. According to the ski resort, the skier died on Dec. 19.

Officials with Aspen One said the skier was wearing a helmet and was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital.

Aspen One released this statement, "Our deepest condolences are with the guest's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We are truly sorry for their loss. We'd also like to thank to our highly trained Ski Patrol for their swift and professional response."