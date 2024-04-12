Watch CBS News
Ski season coming to an end across Colorado

Ski season continues to come to an end across Colorado. Temperatures are warming, the sun is shining, and ski resorts are continuing to close.

Last Sunday, April 7 marked the end of ski season for Telluride, Sunlight, Crested Butte, Ski Cooper, Kendall Mountain, Keystone, Granby Ranch and Wolf Creek. 

The next batch of closures arrives on Sunday, April 14 and includes seven resorts. The video above breaks down which resorts are done for the season this Sunday.

