It's that time of the year again here in Colorado. Temperatures are warming, the sun is shining, and ski resorts are closing.

Sunday, April 7th will mark the end of ski season for Telluride, Sunlight, Crested Butte, Ski Cooper & Kendall Mountain.

The second batch of closures arrives Sunday, April 14th including Echo Mountain, Silverton Mountain, Powderhorn Resort and Snowmass.

CBS