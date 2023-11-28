"SIX" retells history at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

"SIX," the next musical to visit the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, tells the story of King Henry VIII's wives in a way never done before. The musical, which plays the Buell Theatre starting Dec. 5.

The show, which plays much like a pop concert from start to finish, tells the story of the six queens who married King Henry VIII. The upbeat music and beautiful costumes bring a modern twist to a historical story from centuries ago.

"We're telling a story that is factual, and it brings a lot of value to peoples' eyes from the queen's perspective," said Rose Laguana, a band member and 'Lady In Waiting' in the production.

For centuries the story of the king has been shared, with many details of the queens being overshadowed by the way the king left them. However, SIX takes audiences down a new path to learn about the individual queens and the lives they lead.

"You really get to see them on a deeper level," said Jana Larelll Glover, a cast member.

Larell Glover is an alternate in the show, able to cover the role of three different queens any given night. She told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas she loved being part of telling history.

"They have a lot of lessons that can be taught to each and every one of us today," Larell Glover said.

Calerie Maze, a lady in waiting in the production, said she loved how the story never featured the king on stage and rather focused on the queens and their victories and dreams.

"Ultimately they were the ones that were affected by his story, life and the choices he made," Maze said.

"This show takes their stories and explodes it," said Kami Lujan, a lady in waiting in the production.

Larell Glover said she enjoys how the 80-minute production gives a voice to the queens, centuries after they were ruling.

"This show in particular humanizes these women and brings value to what they went through," Larell Glover said. "The reason (the king) was able to do so much of that was because he had these strong women behind him."

The DCPA has extended a lottery offer for tickets to the shows while it shows in Denver. Those who apply in time could be selected to purchase up-to two tickets to the production for only $30. For more information on purchasing tickets visit here.

"The biggest take away from the show is learning to use your voice, being heard and telling your story the way you want it to be told," Larell Glover said. "Audiences are sure to walk away laughing, smiling and feeling empowered."