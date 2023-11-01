"Six" Broadway musical brings historic tale of King Henry VIII to life at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The story of King Henry VIII's six wives has been told for centuries, but never before has it been heard in the way "Six" shares it. Six, the Broadway tour, gives voice and tune to the women who served as queens in a modern and upbeat way.

Soon, fans of the musical will be able to see the show for themselves at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

The Broadway tour of Six is coming to the DCPA. Denver Center

"It is basically a pop-rock concert," said Valerie Maze, one of the band members.

Six tells the story of King Henry's wives, some of whom were killed by order of the king himself. However, the show never once features a character playing the king. Rather, it allows the women to tell their own stories through modern music.

"You get taken on this musical storytelling journey," said Rose Laguana, a band member.

The entire 80-minute production takes place on a set that appears to be a concert stage. The Tudor queens and the band, known as the "Ladies in Waiting," are on stage the entire time.

"It makes you feel like a Rockstar," said Cami Lujan, a band member.

Immediately, from the second the curtain rises, it is made clear that this take on the Victorian era is anything but Victorian. The actresses are all wearing modern outfits covered in jewels and glitter. Their hair is modern and the instruments used on stage are those you'd expect in a Spice Girls or Ariana Grande concert today.

"It can catch the audience off guard," said Sterlyn Termine, a band member. "As soon as the curtains open and you see guitar, a drum set and keyboards, you will be like, 'Oh, this is going to sound a lot more modern than we thought.'"

"It is like high energy from top to bottom," Laguana said.

Of course, in honor of the era and region the storyline takes place in, there are hints of the music from 500 years ago.

The Broadway tour of Six features the band on stage. Denver Center

"It is a harpsichord, but it is a synthesized harpsichord," said Valerie Maze, a band member.

"It is alike a nice hybrid fusion with some Victorian era sounds with modern sounds," Lujan said.

Each queen has hints of modern-day celebrities, and their music, intertwined into their characters and songs. Some look and sound similar to Grande, while others are closer to icons like Beyoncé or the Spice Girls.

Termine said she loved how the show mixes in hints of traditional European sounds with music many enjoy today.

"(One song has) that kind of polka sound, with German influences, with dubstep and DJ effects. It is a creative and clever fusion," Termine said.

The Ladies in Waiting said they loved being out of the traditional pit setting many orchestras and bands are in during live performances. The Ladies in Waiting play more than just their instruments, but also a role in their presence on stage.

"To be up there, to be part of the story and to have a character name, it is fun to be part of the story and to be able to interact with the queens," Maze said.

The show is high energy from start to finish and does not include an intermission.

The Ladies in Waiting said they loved how the show was fast-paced and shorter than some other productions, adding many people who didn't know what to expect prior to the show left highly impressed.

Six, the Broadway tour, gives voice and tune to the women who served as queens during King Henry VIII's reign in a modern and upbeat way. Denver Center

"You see them taken aback and frozen, and by the end of the show they are clapping and cheering," Termine said.

"Six" arrives at the Buell Theatre Dec. 5 through Dec. 24. For more information on tickets from the DCPA visit the Denver Center.

