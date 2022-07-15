Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy's death from rattlesnake bite leaves 'huge hole' in Colorado family

By Karen Morfitt

/ CBS Colorado

Mother of 6 year old who died following rattlesnake bite shares his story
Mother of 6 year old who died following rattlesnake bite shares his story 01:59

Six-year-old Simon Currat's mother Lindsey says her son was a boy who loved adventure.

"They were out riding bikes and he loved to ride bikes," she said.

On July 5, he and his dad went for an evening ride at the Bluestem Prairie Open Space near their home in the southern part of the Colorado Springs area.

While taking a water break, Simon ran ahead and was bitten by a rattlesnake.

"It's the hardest thing anyone would ever have to go through," Lindsey Currat said.

simon-currat.jpg
Currat family

After carrying Simon to a nearby intersection for help, nearby neighbors came to their side and called 911.

Derek Chambers, a Battalion Chief for Security Fire Department, was among the first to respond. He says after learning of the bite he immediately called in a helicopter to take the boy to a nearby hospital.

His mother says after receiving care at three different hospitals and days of fighting, the family made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Simon.

"It's awful. I think there's definitely cycles where you do okay and then you cycle back down," she said.

Holding her together now, she says, is the support they've seen from around the world, the prayers that have been pouring in and above all her family.

"I have three other children. It has helped to be around them because I can find joy in still being their mom," she said.

While comforting, she says nothing will change what happened, and the sudden loss of her son has left them broken.

"There is a huge hole in my family," she said.

Simon's death has prompted a bigger discussion about how to respond if you encounter a rattlesnake, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has shared the following information: Step-by-step guidance of what to do & what not to do when bitten by a rattlesnake

Karen Morfitt
karen-morfitt.jpg

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 news team in August 2013. As a Colorado native and proud CSU Ram, she is thrilled to be reporting the news in her home state.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 7:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.