Shooting in northern Denver metro area leaves juvenile injured, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in the northern Denver metro area that left someone under the age of 18 wounded.

The Thornton Police Department says the shooting took place around 2:08 p.m. Friday in the 9200 block of Hoffman Way. When police arrived, they discovered a boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what the police department says are non-life-threatening injuries. They have not released the victim's age or what led up to the shooting.

Thornton police say the shooting suspect had already fled the scene before officers arrived. They believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the police department at (720) 977-5069.