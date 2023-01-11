6 arrested after shooting near Greeley West High School
Six people, including three juveniles, have been arrested after a shooting near Greeley West High School. Several 911 callers reported gunshots at Creekstone Apartments on Tuesday.
Police responded to those calls and arrested two suspects at a nearby Burger King. Four other suspects got away and crashed a car into a home just minutes later.
Those four suspects were eventually captured by law enforcement. Greeley police said multiple handguns and rifles were found.
