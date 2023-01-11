Watch CBS News
Local News

6 arrested after shooting near Greeley West High School

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

6 arrested after shooting near Greeley West High School
6 arrested after shooting near Greeley West High School 00:30

Six people, including three juveniles, have been arrested after a shooting near Greeley West High School. Several 911 callers reported gunshots at Creekstone Apartments on Tuesday. 

shooting-near-greeley-hs-map-copy.jpg
CBS

Police responded to those calls and arrested two suspects at a nearby Burger King. Four other suspects got away and crashed a car into a home just minutes later. 

Those four suspects were eventually captured by law enforcement. Greeley police said multiple handguns and rifles were found. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 11:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.