Shooting in Denver leaves two injured

Denver police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m., the Denver Police Department said it is investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Stout Street. They say that two people were injured and were taken to a hospital for treatment. They believe the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said they're working to develop information about the suspect. They have not yet released further details on how the incident unfolded.

The shooting remains under investigation.