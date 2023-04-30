Shooting at Budweiser Event Center leads to pursuit and arrest

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after Larimer County deputies say he fired shots near the Budweiser Event Center Saturday night before running from the scene.

Suspect Jesse Valdez of Denver, faces several charges, including felony vehicular eluding and obstruction of government operations.

Deputies were dispatched on Saturday before midnight to "The Ranch," located on the northeast corner of Crossroads Boulevard and I-25.

Reports of shots fired from a sedan led to a response from law enforcement.

Shell casings were found on the property near the Budweiser Event Center where a martial arts event was taking place at The Ranch property.

Deputies located a vehicle matching the reports and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. LCSO says the vehicle, allegedly driven by Valdez, then sped off.

Deputies chased the vehicle into Windsor where they found the car abandoned. A drone was then used to locate Valdez in a nearby field.

Investigators say the 20-year-old was involved in disturbances earlier in the night at the martial arts event. A gun was located in the vehicle. No injuries were reported as a result of the shots fired.

Investigators arrested Valdez on an outstanding warrant. He currently faces charges of vehicular eluding, obstructing government operations, third-degree criminal trespass, driving a vehicle with a suspended license, along with more charges are pending.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.