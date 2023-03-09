Watch CBS News
Sheriff's office recommends criminal charges for 3 juveniles after beating in high school locker room in Bailey

By Rick Sallinger

/ CBS Colorado

Mother calls for bully prevention program after video shows student assaulted in locker room
Mother calls for bully prevention program after video shows student assaulted in locker room 02:08

The Park County Sheriff's Office is recommending that criminal charges be filed against three juveniles after a beating that happened inside Platte Canyon High School. The incident took place in the locker room of the school, which is located in Bailey, and CBS News Colorado obtained video of it from a parent.

In the video, a male student is seen getting punched and kicked repeatedly by at least two other students. 

beating.jpg
CBS News Colorado blurred the faces of those involved in the fight. CBS

At another part of the video, another student tries to help the person getting attacked.

A school resource officer was on hand quickly after the incident, and the school district told CBS News Colorado it will not comment on any details regarding discipline for any of the people involved.

The sheriff's office tells CBS News Colorado that they are recommending misdemeanor assault charges for the juveniles.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 11:35 AM

