Police announce arrest of Shaun Eric Solan, suspect in fatal west Denver shooting

Police on Friday announced the arrest of a 42-year-old man wanted in a first-degree murder case out of west Denver. Shaun Eric Solan was taken into custody this week.

Solan was located by officers on Wednesday night, 17 days after the crime took place. It happened on the 100 block of North Osceola Street.

Denver Police

Officers found an adult man that evening who had been shot. He was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

The name of the victim hasn't been released.