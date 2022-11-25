Denver police seeking suspect in connection to homicide
The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in seeking a suspect connected to a homicide.
Authorities are currently searching for Shaun Eric Solan, who is wanted on first-degree murder charges. Police say the incident occurred on Nov. 20 at approximately 7 p.m. in the 100 block of North Osceola Street.
Police describe Solan as a white male, standing 5-foot-5, weighing 175 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the incident or Solan is encouraged to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
