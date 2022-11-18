Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe Weather Shelter Network focuses not only on shelter, but sense of community

By Karen Morfitt

/ CBS Colorado

Severe Weather shelter network activated for metro areas
Severe Weather shelter network activated for metro areas 02:23

With temperatures dropping and snow piling up, getting inside shouldn't be a luxury. For Stevie, it is. 

 "I woke up wet, cold, I had a tarp on me, a sleeping bag and I froze really bad," he said. 

metro-area-shelter-network-10-pkg-transfer-frame-1057.jpg
CBS

 He's unhoused and asked that we not use his last name. 

 "When you lay down on that frozen ground, it's cold," he said. 

 His story is like so many others being housed overnight by the Severe Weather Shelter Network. 

"Last night I slept outside the Lakewood library. This is a big improvement over getting snowed on," Randy Chase said as he dried his boots on a nearby fan. 

metro-area-shelter-network-10-pkg-transfer-frame-701.jpg
CBS

 The space is provided by churches willing to open their doors in life-threatening weather conditions and is run by volunteers. 

 "Both Jeffco and the west end of Arapahoe County don't have any brick-and-mortar shelters," LynnAnn Huizingh said. 

 Huizing is the Director of the Severe Weather Shelter Network. She says not only do they offer a place to stay overnight, but they also offer a sense of community built over a hot meal.  

 "We get to know about them. That's what dinner does, when you sit down at dinner with friends you get to know things about them," she said. 

 That gesture is almost as important as the stay itself. 

metro-area-shelter-network-10-pkg-transfer-frame-1751.jpg
CBS

 "It makes you human, makes you feel human," Stevie said. 

 Without the help of the Severe Weather Shelter Network, he's not sure what would happen. 

 "I don't know, I probably would have froze to death," he said. 

  LINK: Severe Weather Shelter Network 

Karen Morfitt
karen-morfitt.jpg

Karen Morfitt is a reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 10:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.