Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe Weather Shelter Network up and running for bitter cold night

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Severe Weather Shelter Network started about 10 years ago and operates out of three churches on the west side of the Denver metro area, from Littleton to Lakewood and Arvada. Those locations will provide shelter to about 100 people Monday night.

severe-weather-shelter-6vo-transfer-frame-149.jpg
CBS

The network hopes to give shelter and warmth to unhoused people on bitterly cold nights in the Denver metro area. 

"Obviously we're saving people's lives. But it's really about building those relationships over time so that we have permission to get into the lives of people we're sheltering and connect them directly with service providers that can meet the needs they have," said Lynn Ann Huizingh with the Severe Weather Shelter Network.

severe-weather-shelter-6vo-transfer-frame-222.jpg
CBS

The operation is hoping to get help as they return to normal services after the pandemic. They hope donations and volunteers will support the cause during the chilly winter months. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 5:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.