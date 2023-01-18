Severe Weather Shelter Network helps those experiencing homelessness in Jefferson County

The Severe Weather Shelter Network is opening two overnight shelters in Jefferson County to help those who have nowhere else to go, stay warm. The shelters are not open during the day, only at night.

They help provide not only shelter, but also clothing and meals.

At the Faith Community Center near Wadsworth and Bowles, they are opening their doors and their hearts. The Severe Weather Shelter Network has contracted with the church to provide space for those who will not have a roof over their head.

LynnAnn HuiZingh and others have been preparing for the arrivals, "So at 9 o'clock this morning. All of our partners, law enforcement, knew that we would be open tonight and there's an email that goes out and all the volunteers got that email."

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tweeted the word. Those who come here will find, foam, mattresses, blankets, scarves, socks, toothbrushes, food, and more.

But the shelter is not open to those who just show up.

HuiZingh pointed out, "All of our guests that stay with us there is a registration process in which we ask a few questions. Number one: they have to be able to get up and off the floor because all of our bed rolls have a mat and blankets so they'll get their spot on the floor."

CBS News Colorado spoke with one identified man last year who took advantage of a network shelter, "I woke up wet cold had a tarp on me sleeping bag. I froze through the bag."

This shelter is good for the next few nights, but not during the days when it will be closed.

The two shelters in Jefferson County are at Faith Community Center on Carr Court off Wadsworth and Healing Waters Ministry at 29th and Pierce. A reservation is required at each location.

LINK: Severe Weather Shelter Network