Severe weather season starting in Colorado, do you know the difference between a thunderstorm watch & warning?

By Joe Ruch

Severe weather season starting in Colorado, do you know the difference between a thunderstorm watch
Severe weather season starting in Colorado, do you know the difference between a thunderstorm watch 01:09

Severe thunderstorms can bring several types of damaging weather as they impact your community. This can include large hail and/or damaging winds. Large hail is defined as hail greater than 1" in diameter, and damaging winds are gusts more than 58 MPH. 

A severe thunderstorm can also be capable of producing a tornado.  

Knowing the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and warning is important.  

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued hours earlier in the day, suggesting conditions are ripe and severe storms will be possible. When a severe thunderstorm watch is issued, it is important to stay weather-aware and have a method of receiving severe alerts. 

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when destructive hail and/or damaging winds are happening now or about to happen. Action should be taken immediately; you should get inside and avoid windows. 

Lightning is another deadly component of thunderstorms that is often overlooked. In fact, Colorado ranks 3rd with the most lightning related deaths ranging from 2006-2023.   

First published on April 24, 2024 / 4:11 PM MDT

