Severe weather potential includes high wind, hail across Colorado this week

Across Colorado this week, there will be the potential for severe weather, depending on location. In the western part of the state, there is active fire danger and on the Eastern Plains, there is the potential for severe storm threats.

The timeline for the severe weather is Monday through Wednesday. The storms will develop in the afternoon and then strengthen as they travel east, becoming more pronounced and organized.

In the Denver metro area, there are isolated storm chances for Monday, but it looks like the strongest storms will stay on the Eastern Plains in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a higher risk of severe weather to the Denver metro area, with a better likelihood of more storms firing up.

Severe weather could include damaging wind with gusts of 58 mph and hail larger than one inch. As the severity increases, so does the possibility of a tornado threat.