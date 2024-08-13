Isolated severe storms and heavy rain across Colorado, possible strong gusts and hail in Denver

Isolated severe storms and heavy rain across Colorado, possible strong gusts and hail

Isolated severe storms and heavy rain across Colorado, possible strong gusts and hail

Isolated severe storms and heavy rain across Colorado, possible strong gusts and hail

Flash flood potential will increase Tuesday afternoon and evening as thunderstorms develop. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across I-25, with the greatest probability across the Eastern Plains.

Some locations received over 3.0" of rain on Monday, so another day of moisture-filled storms has led to a First Alert Weather Day.

Once again on Tuesday, monsoon moisture is in place. This is bringing abnormally moist air across the Front Range. Storm motion improves a bit Tuesday afternoon, but storms are still slow moving in general (10-20MPH). The burn scars are at greatest risk including the Alexander Mountain, Stone Canyon and Quarry.

A flood watch will remain in effect until 11 PM Tuesday night as thunderstorms with heavy rain can produce 1-2" in as little as 30-45 minutes. The Palmer Divide including Douglas and Elbert Counties are included.

CBS

A few rogue storms will be capable of producing hail up to 1.75" in diameter (golf ball size) and wind gusts to 60 MPH.

CBS