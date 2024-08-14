Severe storms cause damage in Elbert County southeast of Denver

A pounding from hail accompanied by high winds and flooding rains knocked parts of Elbert County for a loop on Tuesday night. There was damage to an outbuilding along a private road in Elizabeth that was reported as a possible tornado, but damage to the surrounding area was light.

Elbert County Road 21 was shut down after flooding rains overwhelmed culverts and tore away at the earth supporting the road. Elbert County Road and Bridge crews planned to have a better look at the road surface Wednesday, but it remained closed Tuesday night.

In other areas rain, wind and lightning created issues. Along Highway 40 by the old Arapahoe East Race Track off I-70 east of Byers, apparent straight-line winds ripped down power poles.

Strong winds, heavy rain and flooding hit Elbert County on Tuesday night. CBS

The highway was also closed overnight as power company crews worked to restore service. Deer Trail was without power from the incident.