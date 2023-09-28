Settlement reached between the estate of Johnny Hurley and the officer that killed him

For the first time since June 21, 2021, Kathleen Boleyn is ready to start forgiving the man who killed her son Johnny Hurley.

"The only true closure is through forgiveness," said Boleyn. "I know that no one wants his or her life to be judged on the worst thing they ever did. And I think we need to make more space for forgiveness."

But it has taken a lot of time and effort for her to get to this point. Her son was in Olde Town Arvada on that fateful day when a gunman opened fire killing Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beasley. Hurley confronted the gunman with his own firearm shooting, killing, then disarming him.

Officer Kraig Brownlow saw Hurley with the gunman's rifle and shot Hurley killing him.

"For a long time, I knew that my spirit forgave him, but as Johnny's mother. I struggled," said Boleyn.

Kathleen filed a lawsuit against the Arvada Police Chief Ed Brady and Brownlow. Thursday morning attorneys with Rathod Mohamedbhai announced the two sides had reached a settlement for $2.7 million.

The settlement also includes a plan for the city of Arvada to work with Kathleen to explore erecting a monument to Johnny, who many consider a hero.

"I've had people come up to me crying, saying, I know I'm alive today because of what your son did," Boleyn.

While Kathleen is happy with the settlement, her focus is getting her life back on track which will be a lot easier now that this lawsuit has been settled.

"Forgiving does not absolve someone of ability or needing to face consequences, but I think it's necessary for everyone to move forward into a better life," Boleyn said.

Brownlow no longer works for the Arvada Police Department. He was not charged for shooting and killing Hurley.